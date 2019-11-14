News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Cop Applies Tourniquet; Vehicle With Two Different License Plates - Both Wrong; Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 370 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Grand Theft
November 7 at 8:29 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Norumbega called to report several personal items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle overnight. Hand tools worth over one thousand dollars were taken. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of Shaved Keys – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 10:13 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of S. Myrtle when a license plate reader detected a stolen vehicle traveling north on Myrtle. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and the driver was detained without incident. The driver was found to be in possession of shaved keys, which he used to operate the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 6:38 p.m., a motorist was traveling in the 600 block of Court Street when they struck a parked vehicle, causing their vehicle to roll over. The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics. The owner of the parked vehicle was notified.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 7:04 p.m., a motorist was traveling south in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle and proceeded to make a left turn onto eastbound Pomona, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Another motorist was traveling north on Myrtle and the two vehicles struck each other. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 1:11 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist and explained the reason for the stop. A computer check revealed the bicyclist had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 8 at 2:53 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and checked on the drivers. One of the drivers had a large laceration on her foot and was bleeding heavily. The officer used his tourniquet on her leg to stop the bleeding. Monrovia Paramedics arrived and treated the driver for her injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Investigation continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 6:25 a.m., employees of a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported a suspicious male subject sitting in his car most of the day, parked in the bank's parking lot and he was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The subject was also found to be in possession of illegal hydrocodone pills and a hypodermic syringe. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 8:44 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 3300 block of S. Peck when he saw a motorhome illegally parked. A computer check of the license plate revealed there was a warrant for the registered owner. The officer saw a male subject standing next to the motorhome who identified himself as the registered owner. His identity was confirmed and he was arrested for the warrant.
Petty Theft
November 8 at 11:13 p.m., a customer of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill left his backpack on a table in front of the store, then walked away for about five minutes. When he returned, his backpack had been stolen. The backpack contained an iPhone, a speaker, and his wallet with his identification and cash. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 9 at 7:33 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Eighth and Duarte. An officer responded and checked on the welfare of both drivers. One driver complained of pain. Paramedics arrived on scene and treated the injured party. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Vandalism
November 9 at 3:19 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported at a business parking lot in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The victim parked his vehicle behind the business and went into work. Sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. his vehicle was spray painted with graffiti. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 9 at 4:02 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. An officer responded and checked on the welfare of both drivers. One of the drivers complained of pain to her chest. Paramedics arrived and treated the injured party and she was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Issued Citation
November 9 at 9:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of E. Huntington when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the bicyclist, who admitted to being in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. The officer recovered the pipe and the subject was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
November 10 at 11:21 a.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded to the location and saw the vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. After investigation, both subjects were determined to be under the influence and in possession of narcotics. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 10 at 7:30 p.m., a resident from the 1500 block of S. Mayflower called police to report his vehicle had been stolen from the front of his residence. The vehicle is a red, 1997, Nissan pickup with Arizona plates. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Issued Citation
November 11 at 1:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. He was stopped and found to be in possession of heroin. He was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges and released.
Petty Theft of Package
November 11 at 8:45 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of California called to report a package was taken off his porch without his permission. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 10:26 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle make a left turn from the wrong lane in the 900 block of E. Evergreen. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Falsifying Vehicle Registration – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 3:34 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of E. Olive when he saw a vehicle with two different license plates attached to it, neither matched the actual vehicle. There was one occupant in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the subject put two different license plates on the vehicle because the vehicle registration was expired. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Fraud
November 12 at 2:42 p.m., a caller reported her wallet was taken while she was shopping at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. She said a female subject distracted her while she was looking at items. When she went to the checkout stand to pay for her merchandise, she noticed her wallet was missing. Shortly after, she called her bank to report her credit card stolen and was advised it had already been used at two locations. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting
November 13 at 2:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a known female from previous shoplifting incidents had returned to the store. The subject concealed several items in a bag she brought in with her. She exited the store with the concealed merchandise without paying. Officers checked the area, but did not locate the subject. Investigation continuing.
Posted by Brad at 11/14/2019
police
