Monrovia's Simply Divine Named 'Small Business of Distinction'
"Each year, I have the opportunity to recognize small businesses in the 41st Assembly District that make a positive impact in our communities and when it comes to a small business making a positive impact in Monrovia you couldn't find anyone better than Simply Divine Hair & Barber Salon." said Assemblymember Holden. "Small businesses contribute to our local economy, provide valuable employment opportunities, and are an integral part of community life."
Simply Divine Hair & Barber Salon owner Keshia Carter-Bowen has been in business for over 20 years. She began on a small corner location and now has a main street front location. Ms. Carter-Bowen is dedicated to serving the community as she works with students from Monrovia High School through an apprenticeship program, and participates in community events within the city and with Foothill Unity Center.
Source: Assemblymember Chris Holden press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 11/01/2019
