City Manager Says State Used Old Data in Saying Monrovia's Finances are Dicey

~ Says the California State Auditor used outdated and narrowly focused data in reaching its conclusion that Monrovia is one of the top cities in the state facing fiscal challenges.
Feik said:
- The state used old 2016-17 data, not 2017-18 data.
- That Monrovia has made a lot of positive changes since 2015 to address the city's finances, including addressing its retirement obligations by issuing Pension Obligation Bonds in 2017 to pay off all existing unfunded liability and pension liability debt, and which should save $43 million in interest over the next 30 years
- Sales and property tax revenue is strong. He concludes that, "The City is on stable financial footing, and fiscal responsibility and sustainability remains a top priority for the City Council."
~ The Pasadena Humane Society has proposed 50% to 600% cost increases for animal control for the cities it serves (including Monrovia). Feik said these are "incredibly significant," though Monrovia won't be affected until June 30, 2021, when its contract expires.
He said the Humane Society wants to charge cities for each service call, and has expanded its services without asking cities whether they want the new services. "In essence, PHS is now offering more services and wants us to pay the cost, though we've never had a seat at the table." He said there will be more discussions in the future.
~ Next week there will be tree trimming on both sides of Myrtle from Foothill to Huntington, between 5 and 10 a.m.
