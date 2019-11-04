Dr. Thorossian's October Superintendent Update

By Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Monrovia Unified's mission focuses on providing World-Class Schools for World-Class Students, an effort which is emphasized and supported through community partnerships and enrichment programs such as coding, robotics, dual-language immersion, career technical education, and early college courses.
In October, the District celebrated student success with the 2019-20 State of the Schools Address, which offered an in-depth overview of the District's mission, teacher and staff support, nurturing at the elementary level, middle school instruction, and preparation of students for college and careers.
I would like to thank Monrovia Unified's Board of Education and our District team who contributed not only to the event, but also who work tirelessly every day on behalf of all of our students. Their expertise and commitment fuel our programs and inspire our students.
Our District's Extended School Program finished off the month on a high note with a Lights on Afterschool event. The event celebrated the impact that after-school programs have on our students and families.
Throughout October, our students have continued to impress us with their achievements and academic success. Through our strong academic programs, our students are gaining the knowledge and skills they need for life after high school.
Thank you to our committed educators who play a vital role in preparing our students for college, career, and beyond. With only two months left of the fall semester, I encourage our students to continue working hard, while having fun and exploring their interests.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment