Monrovia Police: Arrested with Toy Gun in Somebody Else's House; Vandalizing Mosaic Tiles at Train Station; Lottery Tickets Stolen; Lost Hikers Found; Etc.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 21 at 7:26 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Los Angeles regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A vehicle was attempting to enter traffic on California from Los Angeles, when two pedestrians entered the crosswalk. The vehicle continued forward and drove over the foot of one of the pedestrians. The pedestrian was checked by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department, and the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 21 at 7:47 p.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Duarte and Alamitas, when he saw a male subject lean into the open window of a parked vehicle. The officer then noticed two other vehicles parked nearby with the doors open. The officer contacted the subject and the investigation revealed he was the owner of the vehicles, but he was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Suspended Driver’s License / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 10:40 a.m., an officer was working traffic enforcement near the intersection of Colorado and Shamrock, when he saw a vehicle speed through a stop sign. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the investigation revealed the driver had a suspended license and numerous warrants for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
November 22 at 2:02 p.m., officers responded a residence in the 300 block of Prospect regarding the report of a burglary. The residence had been broken into sometime during the day. The suspect entered the home through a bathroom window and electronics items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
November 22 at 5:33 p.m., a male subject came to the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was parked in the 100 block of Los Angeles and had been taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of a Replica Gun – Suspects Arrested
November 22 at 6:37 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte reported the lights turning on and off in his neighbor's vacant house. Officers responded and found the front door unlocked and open. A female subject who did not live in the house was found inside. The female subject was arrested for trespassing and taken into custody. Officers notified the owner they would extra patrol the location because it could not be secured. At 8:37 p.m., an officer drove by the location on extra patrol and saw a male subject exiting the same house. He contacted the subject, who did not have permission to be inside the home. The male subject said he went inside to meet with the female subject who was arrested earlier. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a toy gun he painted black and removed the red tip from, which appeared to be an actual handgun. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 22 at 6:40 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian was struck by a slow moving vehicle on private property at a car dealership in the 700 block of E. Central. The pedestrian did not have any visible injuries, but complained of pain and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
November 22 at 10:46 p.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report a female subject who arrived to pick up an order purchased online with a stolen credit card. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who said she was picking up the order for a friend. Further investigation revealed she was wanted by Burbank Police Department for fraud. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 2:42 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a male subject exiting a closed car dealership. Investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. There were no signs any crime had occurred at the dealership. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
November 23 at 11:01 a.m., a resident who lives in an apartment complex in the 200 block of S. Fifth reported that sometime during the night, the mailboxes at the complex had been pried open. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. A camera system in the area recorded a possible suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
November 23 at 3:59 p.m., officers responded to the Gold Line pedestrian walkway in the 1600 block of S. Primrose regarding a suspect vandalizing the mosaic tiles. Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 9:01 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Duarte when he saw a male bicyclist commit a Vehicle Code violation. He stopped the bicyclist, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
In Closed Park After Hours / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 11:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling Station Square Park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, which was closed to the public. He saw a male subject loitering in the closed park and contacted him. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 2:57 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of S. Mayflower regarding an adult female banging on a resident’s door. The resident did not know the female subject. The officer determined the female subject was too intoxicated to care for herself or her own safety. She was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
November 25 at 10:09 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of E. Colorado. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. It was unknown if anything was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 25 at 12:56 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at a storage unit in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. Upon arrival, the officers found that the lock had been cut off. This investigation is continuing.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 4:39 p.m., a female subject entered a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill and took two bottles of alcohol. She then exited the store without any attempt to pay for the items. She was detained by loss prevention until officers arrived. After investigation, the subject was arrested for shoplifting and released on a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 8:40 p.m., a female subject entered a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill and concealed approximately $300 worth of medication on her person. She then walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. She was detained by loss prevention until officers arrived. After investigation, the subject was arrested for shoplifting and was released on a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Vandalism
November 25 at 11:09 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Ocean View regarding a report of a gunshot being heard. Only one call was received reporting the gunshot. Further investigation revealed an unknown suspect threw a ball bearing through the front window of a residence. No one was injured. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 26 at 9:31 a.m., the owner of a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft that had occurred the day before. Officers arrived and found that approximately $300 worth of lottery tickets had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 26 at 12:35 p.m., the owner of a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report a theft of lottery tickets from the previous Friday. Officers arrived and found that approximately $100 worth of lottery tickets had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Lost Hikers Located
November 26 at 2:47 p.m., a hiker on Clam Shell Road, just north of Monrovia, called to report he and another hiker were lost. The Monrovia Fire Department was notified to also respond. The Foothill Air Support Team helicopter was able to locate the hikers and hoisted both subjects out of the canyon. There were no injuries.
