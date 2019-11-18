News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Roy Knows Lots, Especially About 'Endless Fetch'

Roy is such a smart dog! This six-year-old pup has his Blue Ribbon, which means he knows sit, down, and stay. He also knows shake (with both paws! Wow!). His favorite game is called Endless Fetch, and he’ll play it for as long as you’re able to throw. And even when he’s playing Endless Fetch, he knows even MORE cues, such as “drop it” and “wait”. He’s been described as a “delightful dog” by our volunteers. If a smart dog who loves learning new things is exactly what you’re looking for, then come meet Roy!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

