REI Employees Remove Invasive Plants in Canyon Park
City Manager Dylan Feik reports that on Nov. 5, 55 REI employees from Arcadia visited Canyon Park and spent more than two hours removing Ageratina adenophora, an invasive plant species, from along the stream below the waterfall. This invasive plant makes conditions less favorable for native plants and alters the water flow. It has to be pulled up by hand. The REI crew covered approximately 1 mile of the waterfall trail, helping restore the biological integrity of Canyon Park.
Posted by Brad at 11/19/2019
