Lunch at T Burger


Lunch at T Burger, on the south side of Foothill just east of Magnolia. Got the Chef Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $2.39. Nice salad. Fresh and tasty. I cut up the tomatoes and bell peppers a bit more to suit my style. 

- Brad Haugaard 
