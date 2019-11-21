News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at T Burger
Lunch at T Burger, on the south side of Foothill just east of Magnolia. Got the Chef Salad for $8.99 and an iced tea for $2.39. Nice salad. Fresh and tasty. I cut up the tomatoes and bell peppers a bit more to suit my style.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/21/2019
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment