Breakfast at Peach Cafe


Breakfast at Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. Got three eggs with bacon, corn bread, and fruit for $11 and a coffee for $2.50. Good, and bacon and cornbread were particularly great. 

- Brad Haugaard 
