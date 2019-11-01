News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Breakfast at Peach Cafe
Breakfast at Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. Got three eggs with bacon, corn bread, and fruit for $11 and a coffee for $2.50. Good, and bacon and cornbread were particularly great.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/01/2019
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment