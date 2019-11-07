News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Charity's Van Stolen; Suspect Hits Police Car ... On Bicycle; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 382 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
October 31 at 12:35 a.m., a victim called to report his vehicle was just stolen from the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. The victim said he saw a suspicious person riding a bicycle in the area before his vehicle was taken. Officers arrived and searched the area for the vehicle but did not locate it. The investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
October 31 at 8:15 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cherry reported two people possibly living in their vehicle in front of her house. Officers arrived and located the two subjects. Both subjects lived on nearby streets and had fallen asleep in their vehicle the night before due to being under the influence of a controlled substance. One subject was still in possession of a controlled substance he was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
October 31 at 2:15 p.m., the manager of a non-profit business in the 700 block of W. Chestnut reported one of their vans was stolen from their parking lot. The video surveillance shows it was stolen at 4:00 a.m. Officers arrived and searched the area for the vehicle but did not locate it. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
October 31 at 6:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a shoplifting report. The employee told the officers a female subject in her twenties entered the store, grabbed a large bottle of Vodka and ran out of the store. The subject then entered a gray vehicle and drove away without paying. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 1 at 3:18 a.m., a victim reported his locked vehicle had been burglarized while parked in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The vehicle’s window had been shattered to gain entry and several items inside were stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 1 at 2:19 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington on the report of a burglary. The rear door of the business was pried open sometime during the night. The front of the business was ransacked and money was taken. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 1 at 7:19 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive reported her vehicle had been burglarized over the past two days. Personal items were stolen from inside her vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Pursuit / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 1:09 a.m., officers on patrol stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation at the intersection of Myrtle and Spanner. The suspect fled from officers, knowing he had warrants for his arrest. While fleeing, the suspect collided on his bicycle with the patrol vehicle of another responding officer. The suspect then fled on foot before he was apprehended. The suspect was treated for a complaint of pain to his arm at a local hospital, however, he had no visible injuries. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 3:55 p.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Lime and Ivy and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrants. During the arrest the driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. Further investigation revealed the driver to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 8:32 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible shoplifting in a business in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower. The officers contacted a female subject. An investigation was conducted and it was determined no shoplifting had occurred, however, a computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was also found to be in possession of a syringe and a controlled substance hidden in her clothing. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
November 2 at 10:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington on the report of a theft. The caller reported the theft occurred earlier that night. A male subject took approximately $1,200 worth of vitamins and supplements and hid them in a plastic bag. The theft was not discovered until later in the evening. This investigation is ongoing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 10:39 p.m., officers in the 1300 block of Orange conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested per the authority of the warrant and issued a citation.
Residential Burglary
November 2 at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Carmelita. The victim reported he had been away from his residence most of the day. He returned home in the evening and found his house had been ransacked. The point of entry appears to be a rear bedroom window that was left open. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 3 at 10:44 p.m., a victim reported his vehicle had been broken into while parked in the 600 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and confirmed that one of the vehicle’s windows was smashed and a burglary had occurred. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 4 at 4:11 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Two vehicles collided into each other. One of the driver’s complained of pain, she was treated by paramedics from the Monrovia Fire Department.
Vehicle Burglary
November 4 at 10:26 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of E. Olive. The victim reported his vehicle was broken into. Officers responded and discovered that items from inside the vehicle’s trunk had been taken. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 1:17 a.m., officers patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a closed business. Two subjects occupied the vehicle. An investigation revealed they were in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 5 at 12:39 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle was burglarized while parked in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and saw that a window to her vehicle had been smashed and items were missing from inside. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any suspects. The investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 5 at 8:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Alamitas. The victim reported tools were taken from his unlocked vehicle while parked. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 6 at 5:09 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a robbery in-progress. The callers reported two male subjects were breaking into a section of the store. Officers arrived and checked the area for the suspects. An investigation was conducted and evidence collected. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 6 at 9:07 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 800 block of E. Huntington when they heard a vehicle collide into the entrance of a nearby building. The driver had mistakenly accelerated forward instead of backing up. The driver complained of pain and was taken to the hospital.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 6 at 9:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the intersection of Mayflower and Palm. A trash truck was traveling near the intersection when it was struck by a vehicle traveling in the area. One of the driver’s complained of pain and was taken to the hospital.
Vehicle Burglary
November 6 at 11:30 a.m., a victim reported her vehicle was burglarized while parked in a parking lot in the 800 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw that one of the victim’s windows had been shattered. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 12:14 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant, and a search revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Non Injury Traffic Collision
November 6 at 12:27 p.m., the driver in a dump truck was traveling near the 600 block of N. Canyon when he realized the brakes were not working. The truck went up and over a curb striking a street sign.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 1:10 p.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Peck and Jefferies hit a curb in the area. Officers arrived and noticed the driver was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Posted by Brad at 11/07/2019
