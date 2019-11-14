Celebrating 60 Years of Water Management With New Video

https://is.gd/zbq3Zb. Upper District was formed by the voters on December 8, 1959 to help sustain adequate imported water supplies for the rapidly growing San Gabriel Valley.
Upper District’s Board of Directors held their first meeting on January 7, 1960 in Temple City. For the past 60 years, we have played a vital role in supplementing local water supplies with imported water from the State Water Project and replenishing the Main San Gabriel Groundwater Basin. Today, Upper District has taken a leadership role in educating the public on their local water supply and the benefits of long-term, sustainable water efficiency practices.
It is with this in mind that Upper District is proud to release our new water supply educational video for public use. We take great pride in the collaborative work that the local water agencies undertake to manage the Main San Gabriel Groundwater Basin. Thanks to several key local, regional and federal agencies in the water community, every time you turn on the faucet you are tapping into a complex water delivery system.
Source: Upper District press release
- Brad Haugaard
