Anderson House Museum Needs New Roof


In 1979 the Monrovia Historical Society was formed to care for the Anderson House, a 1886 Queen Anne Victorian that was one of the first houses built in the new town of Monrovia. Today the home is a museum, but the roof is in dire straits and needs to be replaced. Materials for that purpose have been secured, but the cost to install them will run about $10,000. The Society has set the end of February as the deadline for taking donations.

Because the Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, donations are tax-deductible and can be made in two ways:

1. Mail a check to:
    Monrovia Historical Society
    P.O. Box 1898
    Monrovia, CA   91017
   (Note: Write Anderson House Roof Fund on your check.)

2. A GoFundMe account has been set up to take donations. Click here to donate: https://is.gd/lXN1Ih

Source: Monrovia Historic Preservation Group: https://is.gd/eNmjkF

- Brad Haugaard
