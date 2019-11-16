News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Anderson House Museum Needs New Roof
In 1979 the Monrovia Historical Society was formed to care for the Anderson House, a 1886 Queen Anne Victorian that was one of the first houses built in the new town of Monrovia. Today the home is a museum, but the roof is in dire straits and needs to be replaced. Materials for that purpose have been secured, but the cost to install them will run about $10,000. The Society has set the end of February as the deadline for taking donations.
Because the Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, donations are tax-deductible and can be made in two ways:
1. Mail a check to:
Monrovia Historical Society
P.O. Box 1898
Monrovia, CA 91017
(Note: Write Anderson House Roof Fund on your check.)
2. A GoFundMe account has been set up to take donations. Click here to donate: https://is.gd/lXN1Ih
Source: Monrovia Historic Preservation Group: https://is.gd/eNmjkF
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 11/16/2019
