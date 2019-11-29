News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Wok and Fire
Lunch at Wok and Fire, in the shopping center at the southwest corner of Huntington and Magnolia. Got the Shrimp and Vegetable Soup for $5.98 and a drink for $1.29. A very generous portion of tasty soup at a very reasonable price.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/29/2019
restaurants
