News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Wok and Fire


Lunch at Wok and Fire, in the shopping center at the southwest corner of Huntington and Magnolia. Got the Shrimp and Vegetable Soup for $5.98 and a drink for $1.29. A very generous portion of tasty soup at a very reasonable price. 


- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)