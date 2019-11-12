News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Griffin: Have Your Very Own House Panther

Meet sleek, gorgeous house panther Griffin! If you haven’t had a black cat in your life, what are you waiting for? Two-year-old Griffin is one of the kitties in our communal cat room. When he first got to the shelter he was pretty shy, but now he has a blast playing with wand toys and LOVES eating treats. And if you come visit him, you may see him curled up in one of the cat trees with longhaired tortie Mimi, which is the cutest thing ever. Anyone with two or more cats dreams of the day when their cats cuddle, and if you get both Griffin and Mimi, you won’t have to dream! Adopt Griffin, and you’ll immediately become a mini panther convert!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
