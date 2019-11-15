News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Baja Mar FIsh Taco
Lunch at Baja Mar FIsh Taco, at the corner of Foothill and May. Got the lunch special with two tacos (fish and pork) for $7.99, drink included. Good food; quick service.
- Brad Haugaard
11/15/2019
restaurants
