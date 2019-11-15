News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Baja Mar FIsh Taco

Lunch at Baja Mar FIsh Taco, at the corner of Foothill and May. Got the lunch special with two tacos (fish and pork) for $7.99, drink included. Good food; quick service. 

- Brad Haugaard 
