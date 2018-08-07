Nash the Purr-Machine Wants a New Best Friend

Nash (A462807) is a 5-month-old purr-machine! As soon as you open his kennel doors he comes over, curiously, and starts purring. He head bumps for attention and rubs against his kennel. He likes to be petted, especially behind his ears, and likes to play. Nash is looking for a new best friend today!
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
