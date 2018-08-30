News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Conviction of Man Who Murdered Monrovian LaJoya McCoy Is Upheld
An appellate court has upheld the first degree murder conviction of Pasadenan Jose Roberto Turner for strangling Monrovian LaJoya McCoy, 31.
https://goo.gl/QvqQws
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
8/30/2018
