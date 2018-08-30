News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Conviction of Man Who Murdered Monrovian LaJoya McCoy Is Upheld


An appellate court has upheld the first degree murder conviction of Pasadenan Jose Roberto Turner for strangling Monrovian LaJoya McCoy, 31. https://goo.gl/QvqQws

- Brad Haugaard
