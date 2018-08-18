News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Sidewalk Astronomers Tonight
The Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the corner of Myrtle and Lime tonight from about 7:30-9:30. First up, Venus, followed by great views of Jupiter, Saturn and probably Mars by 9 p.m. Stop by to look through some telescopes.
- Brad Haugaard
8/18/2018
