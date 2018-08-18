News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sidewalk Astronomers Tonight


The Sidewalk Astronomers will be at the corner of Myrtle and Lime tonight from about 7:30-9:30. First up, Venus, followed by great views of Jupiter, Saturn and probably Mars by 9 p.m. Stop by to look through some telescopes.

- Brad Haugaard 
