Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinic, Two Big Projects Before Planning Commission; Life with Wildlife; Last Art Walk of Summer
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reported that ...
~ The Pasadena Humane Society will offer a low-cost animal wellness clinic on Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., at the Foothill Unity Center (790 W. Chestnut Ave.).
~ The Planning Commission will consider two big projects, the Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel project, located at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Huntington, and the Avalon Bay multi-family project, at the northwest corner of Myrtle and Chestnut (where the Tanner Research building is now). At the Development Review Committee there was no opposition to either initiative and both items were approved unanimously.
~ The Living with Wildlife forum was standing room only. The basic rule, of course, is, "Don't feed the animals," but here is some additional information:
Life with bears: https://goo.gl/o15Fsj
Mountain Lions: https://goo.gl/CRR7Ey
Various animals: https://goo.gl/m86YWN
~ Last art walk of the summer. The Monrovia Association of Fine Arts will hold its last art walk of the summer on August 25 (Saturday) from 7-10 p.m. on Myrtle in Old Town.
- Brad Haugaard
