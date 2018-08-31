News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at La Adelita
Dinner at La Adelita, on the south side of Colorado a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Deluxe Oven Buritto with chicken for $9.95 and an ic d tea for $2.95. Excellent! Burrito was stuffed with chicken and very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
