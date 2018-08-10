News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Is Caridad Papa the Oldest Monrovian?
That's what her neighbor, Clifford DeCosta, wonders.
Caridad was born in the Philippines on August 14, 1913, which will make her 105 on the 14th of this month.
DeCosta said she lives with a daughter, Josette, and a granddaughter, Stephanie, and has been a Monrovia resident since 1981. She is very active, goes to church every Sunday and to the hair dresser every week. She takes out the trash, sweeps the front porch and waters the yard.
Last year she received a certificate from the City, recognizing her as a centenarian. Councilman Larry Spicer delivered a birthday cake to her home.
- Brad Haugaard
