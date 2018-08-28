Cupcake - Cuddle Bunny Wants a New Home

If you are looking for a friendly bunny, stop by the Pasadena Humane Society today! Cupcake (A464202) and her friend Cuddles were found abandoned in Glendale a little over 2 weeks ago. Cupcake is eager for attention and head bumps for more pets. She is easy to pick up and is ready to go to a new home. Hop on over and visit her today.
The adoption fee for rabbits is $35.All rabbits are spayed or neutered andmicrochipped before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
