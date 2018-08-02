News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Copper Stolen; Firefighters Rescue Mom and Baby from Garage Fire; Mom Battles Adult Kids; Husband Hit;; Drunk Whacks Power Pole; Expensive Garden Ornaments Stolen
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for July 26 – August 1. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 360 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Grand Theft Automobile
July 26 at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from a resident in the 900 block of Monterey. The victim walked outside her home to go to work and discovered her Toyota RAV4 had been stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
July 26 at 10:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Prospect returned home to find their house had been burglarized. Officers responded to investigate. The suspect forced entry into the home through a bedroom window and took jewelry. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 26 at 11:48 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa reported a suspicious male standing in front of her house. Officers responded and contacted the subject who was in possession of an open beer. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was taken into custody.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
July 27 at 4:58 a.m., an alarm at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington was activated. Officers responded and discovered suspects had attempted to shatter the front glass doors with a sledge hammer to gain entry but were unsuccessful. Officers searched the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
July 27 at 7:43 a.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of W. Pomona arrived to work and discovered someone had burglarized his building. Officers were called to investigate. The suspects cut the lock on the business’ front gate, entered the building and took copper cables. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 2:39 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just ran out of their store with merchandise he did not pay for. After an investigation, the subject was arrested and the stolen property was returned to the store.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 4:29 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Genoa reported one of her family members was yelling at everyone. Officers responded and found the subject outside and heavily intoxicated. After field tests were conducted, it was determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety or that of others. The subject was taken into custody.
Residential Fire
July 27 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a residential fire in the 500 block of E. Maple. When officers arrived, they were told by neighbors that a mother and her baby usually sleep in the garage which was on fire. The garage door was locked, officers forced entry and found the mother and child asleep. They were quickly evacuated. The Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, which was determined to have accidentally started by an outdoor bar-b-que.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 12:34 a.m., a caller reported a male subject was laying in the street in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and too drunk to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 1:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of N. Grand when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest so he was stopped and taken into custody. The subject was in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine.
Petty Theft
July 28 at 11:44 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside his home and discovered someone had rummaged through his vehicle sometime during the night and took his wallet. The vehicle had been left unlocked throughout the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
July 28 at 7:51 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of S. Shamrock, when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was stopped and taken into custody
Battery
July 28 at 8:59 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Colorado reported she had just been in a physical fight with her two adult children. Officers responded and after an investigation discovered all three subjects had hit one another and demanded prosecution. This incident will be forwarded to the district attorney for resolution.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 12:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Lemon, when he saw a male subject walking toward the bars on Myrtle holding what appeared to be a cocktail glass. The officer noticed the subject was having a difficult time walking and was stumbling from side to side. The officer contacted the subject and found he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 1:21 a.m., a caller reported hearing yelling inside a house in the 500 block of W. Lemon. Officers responded and contacted the residents in the home. An investigation revealed the couple living in the home were husband and wife. The wife had hit her husband several times causing visible injuries. She was taken into custody and the officers provided the victim with victim’s assistance information.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 1:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist speeding. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver who was found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 2:38 a.m., officers heard a vehicle collision in the 800 block of Monterey. The officers responded to the area and found a car bumper next to an Edison pole that had fresh collision damage. A DMV computer check of the license plate attached to the bumper revealed the owner lived one block away. Officers went to the owner’s home, and located the driver who was heavily intoxicated. After contacting the driver, field tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI and Hit & Run.
Vehicle Burglary
July 29 at 4:46 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte walked outside his home to go to work and found his vehicle’s door window had been shattered sometime during the night. The suspect broke the window, unlocked the door and rummaged through the vehicle but nothing was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 29 at 9:14 p.m., a resident at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported seeing a male subject attempting to gain entry into building. Officers responded and located the subject who was heavily intoxicated. He said he was trying to get into the building to use their pool. The subject was taken into custody for being intoxicated in public.
Petty Theft
July 30 at 10:53 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Myrtle walked outside her home to go to work when she discovered someone had entered her vehicle sometime during the night and took money. The victim’s vehicle was left unlocked throughout the night. This investigation is continuing.
Lost Property / Fraud
July 30 at 5:02 p.m., a caller reported she had lost her credit card at a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Shortly thereafter, she received a call from her credit card company reporting fraudulent use of her card. The suspect had purchased almost $2,000 worth of merchandise at a business in Arcadia. This investigation is continuing.
Brandishing a Weapon
July 30 at 8:06 p.m., a caller reported a male subject had just brandished a knife at him and his family in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located suspect. However, the victims refused to prosecute him or complete a private person’s arrest. They became uncooperative with officers and left the area.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
July 31 at 4:53 a.m., a caller reported a male subject bleeding in the courtyard to an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers and the Paramedics responded and contacted the subject who was intoxicated but able to communicate. He had visible injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital where hospital staff confirmed he had been stabbed two times. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 31 at 10:43 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible fraud. The hotel’s previous customers were contesting $4,000 worth of charges denying they ever stayed in the hotel. The hotel advised officers that after looking further into this customer’s history with them, it was discovered they had been using other people’s reward points to receive free hotel stays. This investigation is continuing.
Forgery
July 31 at 4:53 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime reported someone had taken checks from her checkbook and cashed them and received over $600. This investigation is continuing.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
July 31 at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to several calls of indecent exposure of a male in the 700 block of E. Lemon. The callers reported he was nude and performing indecent acts. Officers quickly responded, located the subject and arrested him for public indecent exposure.
Found Stolen Property
July 31 at 7:36 p.m., a caller reported finding a bag full of valuable property on the ground next to a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded, and after an investigation discovered the property had previously been reported stolen. The owners were located and the property was returned to them.
Petty Theft
August 1 at 9:11 a.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of E. Pomona arrived at work and discovered several tools had been stolen sometime during the night from his gated and locked storage lot. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 3:41 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Mountain reported someone had stolen $2,000 worth of garden decorations from his front yard. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 1 at 3:48 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Myrtle walked to his Jeep, which was parked in his apartment complex’s parking structure, and discovered someone had stolen the overhead light bar from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
