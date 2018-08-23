News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Thief Drops Cell Phone - Turns Himself In; Drugs and Alcohol; Burglars Take a Safe; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 16-22. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 390 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 4:02 p.m., an officer observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation in the 300 block of W. Duarte and stopped her. A computer check of the subject showed she had two warrants for her arrest. A search of the subject revealed drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in her purse. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 16 at 4:24 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a suspicious person loitering in the 700 block of E. Olive. Officers located the subject, who admitted having bench warrants and being in possession of drugs. The suspect was arrested on the charges.
Possession of Fireworks / Curfew – Suspects Arrested
August 17 at 1:27 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 300 block of Hill Street. While responding, an officer saw a vehicle leaving the area with no headlights on, that was occupied by four subjects. He stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of S. Ivy, and the driver was found to be unlicensed. The vehicle was searched and numerous mortar type fireworks and a launcher were found in the vehicle. The subjects admitted to setting off a firework in the area of Hill Street. Three of the subjects were juveniles and the driver was an adult. The driver was arrested for possession of dangerous fireworks and unlicensed driver. The juveniles were arrested and released on a citation to appear in court for the curfew violation and possession of dangerous fireworks.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 5:44 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a drunk driver in the 1400 block of S. California. Officers responded and located the vehicle. Through investigation, the driver was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Vehicle Burglary / Vandalism
August 17 at 7:22 a.m., an officer responded to the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked the vehicle in the carport and in the morning discovered the left rear window was smashed. No loss could be confirmed at the time. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 12:31 p.m., a grand theft incident that occurred in the 500 block of E. Foothill was reported to police. The victim met with the suspect to sell a cell phone through the OfferUp app. During the meeting, the suspect grabbed the victim's phone and fled in a waiting vehicle, dropping his own cell phone out of his pocket as he was fleeing. The victim collected it and gave it to police. The investigation revealed the suspect's name, and the officer contacted one of his friends on the cell phone. A short time later, the suspect came into the lobby with the victim's cell phone. He admitted to the theft and was arrested for the crime.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 17 at 8:56 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. A female suspect concealed jewelry and accessories inside her purse and exited the store without paying. She was detained by loss prevention and police were notified. The property was recovered and the suspect was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 9:51 a.m., police responded to a traffic collision in the 500 Block E. Lemon. A female adult driver hit a parked car and ended up on the lawn of a residence. Officers arrived, and after investigation, they arrested the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 18 at 7:23 p.m., a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a shoplifting incident. A female subject stole merchandise from the store without paying and was apprehended by store loss prevention. She was arrested for shoplifting and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had a warrant for her arrest, which was added to her charges.
Warrant / Receiving Stolen Property / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 7:38 p.m., two suspicious subjects were stopped in the area of Primrose and Maple. One was found to have a warrant and the other was in possession of stolen merchandise from a nearby business and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 19 at 11:35 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Mayflower and Huntington for vehicle code violations. A consent search revealed drug paraphernalia on his person. The subject was arrested and released in the field with a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 1:20 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of W. Duarte when he saw a subject passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle with the vehicle engine still running. The subject was contacted, and after further investigation, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 20 at 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Foothill and Norumbega regarding a male subject going through trash cans. The subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 20 at 11:38 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain was reviewing their surveillance footage and noticed a theft that occurred on August 18. A male subject stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise. The investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle
August 20 at 4:42 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of El Nido. The reporting party stated items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Speed Contest – Suspects Arrested
August 21 at 12:18 a.m., officers on patrol in the area of Mountain and Huntington saw two vehicles racing east on Huntington. The vehicles were traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. Officers stopped the vehicles in the City of Duarte and both drivers were arrested for participating in a speed contest. They were released in the field with citations to appear in court on the charges, and both vehicles were stored for 30 days.
Burglary
August 21 at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival, they discovered a window had been smashed. Video surveillance footage showed two suspects wearing hoodies breaking the window and entering the location. The suspects removed a safe containing cash and took it to a waiting vehicle, which fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
August 21 at 4:18 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of W. Central. Two vehicles were stopped at Central and Myrtle, facing westbound. For an unknown reason, the second vehicle’s driver released his foot from the brake and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. He provided his driver's license and phone number to the other driver, but then stated he had to leave. He admitted that he had been drinking, and he had his children in the vehicle. Officers conducted an area search for the suspect, but did not locate him. The vehicle was found to be registered out of Baldwin Park. Baldwin Park Police Department was notified to check on the welfare of the children and to check if the suspect was under the influence. The investigation is continuing.
Computer Scam
August 22 at 3:29 p.m., a computer scam was reported to police by a resident in the 100 block of E. Scenic. The victim received a pop-up message on her computer screen advising her to pay $299 to fix her computer and an additional $299 to install a firewall to prevent viruses. She and her husband were afraid and paid $500. After speaking with their daughter shortly after, they learned this was a scam. Fortunately, they were able to cancel the transaction prior to the money being withdrawn. As a precaution, they cancelled all of their accounts and obtained new ones, and thankfully, there was no monetary loss.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 22 at 3:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a male subject that was passed out in front of a business. The officer determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and taken into custody for being drunk in public. He was held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto / Commercial Burglary
August 22 at 3:39 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill. The business buys vehicles from auctions, and then repairs and sells them. When the victim returned to work that afternoon, he discovered a Maserati had been stolen from the parking lot of his business. He last saw the vehicle the day before when he left his business. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary / Hot Prowl
August 22 at 7:36 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Los Angeles called police to report a theft of currency from their home. An upstairs window was used to gain entry to the home by an unknown suspect. The resident was home at the time of the crime. There were workers at the home using a ladder near the window prior to the theft being discovered. The investigation is continuing.
