Details About AeroVironment's Martian Helicopter
An interesting article in the LA Times about how Monrovia's AeroVironment plans to design a helicopter that can fly on Mars.
https://goo.gl/rgt7R6
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
8/02/2018
