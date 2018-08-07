News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Homeless Population Jumps Up; Lyft Price-Change Details; Memorial for Pam Fitzpatrick; A Police Birthday Party; Library Gets Grant
In his weekly update (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Monrovia's homeless population has grown. Official stats show there are fewer homeless living on the street in 2018 compared to 2017 (from 14 down to 9). However, there was a big jump in the number of homeless living in vehicles (cars, vans, campers). From 15 in 2017 to 55 in 2018.
~ The proposed change to the GoMonrovia Lyft program (which the city council will probably approve tonight) means that: Shared rides will cost 50 cents, and standard rides will cost $3. However, definition time:
"Shared ride" means the Lyft driver may stop to pick up another passenger nearby who is going in the same direction as you, so you could make an additional stop before getting to your destination. You'll need to select "Shared ride" in the app to keep the 50-cent rate.
"Standard ride" is basically what happens now: you and up to three additional passengers can be picked up and taken directly to your destination.
~ The memorial service for Pam Fitzpatrick, prominent Old Town merchant and advocate, will be held on Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., at Live Oak Cemetery.
~ A Monrovia mother, whose son Micah, loves the Monrovia Police and all law enforcement officers, asked if an officer could drop by during her son's police-themed fifth birthday party. An officer did. In fact, the Monrovia Police Officers Association and the officers on the Saturday shift purchased small birthday gifts and the entire shift stopped by Micah's party to wish him a happy birthday.
~ Monrovia Public Library received a grant from the State Library for $7,500 to purchase nonfiction materials on community partnership building, life over 50, mental health information, early literacy, and workforce development. Should be on the shelves by fall.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment