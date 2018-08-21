News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Anti-Suicide Bill By Monrovia's State Senator Goes to Governor for Signature
State Senate Bill 972, a suicide prevention bill authored by State Senator Anthony Portantino (who represents Monrovia), has passed the California State Legislature and is headed to the Governor's Desk for his signature.
SB 972 requires public, charter, and private schools to print the National Suicide Prevention Hotline telephone number on all student identification cards for grades seven through college.
Source: Portantino press release
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment