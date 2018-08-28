News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Blazing Speed for Library Internet; Quake Workshop; Fall Brochure; Firefighters Home Safe; Be a Leader; Homeless Man Gets into Permanent Housing
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The Library now has high-speed broadband and Wi-Fi internet connections that are ten times faster, thanks to a $24,000 grant from the state and over 18 months of work by city staff.
~ A free Earthquake Preparedness Workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the library Community Room. It will feature guest speaker Margaret Vinci from the CalTech. Enrollment is limited so register today with Monrovia Historic Preservation Group: https://goo.gl/bCtEft
~ Monrovia Today Fall Brochure is now online. https://goo.gl/WdsFkn
~ Last week, on Aug. 16, Monrovia Fire Engine OES-341 arrived home safely after a 19-day deployment fighting the Carr Fire (near Redding).
~ Interested in being a Monrovia leader? MAP, a leadership program, is held for seven consecutive Thursday evenings, and "provides program participants with information about local government, neighborhood level problem solving, leadership dynamics, and more." Sign up here: https://goo.gl/5Wmzan
~ Monrovia's Community Activist Policing Bureau and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority have gotten one of Monrovia's homeless into permanent housing. "During that time, there were many challenges that Randall [pseudonym] had to overcome, and working together, we were able to connect him with the proper programs and organizations."

