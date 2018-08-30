News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Food Recipient Rips Off Church Worker; Fake Auto Dealer Employee Rips off Tire Buyer; And More...
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 23-29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 409 service events, resulting in 85 investigations.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 9:53 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a male subject who was yelling and causing a disturbance in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. Officers contacted the subject and, through investigation, determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody. The subject complained of pain to his stomach. Monrovia Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the subject to a local hospital for treatment.
Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 23 at 2:30 p.m., an officer observed a bicyclist commit several traffic code violations in the area of Colorado and Alta Vista. He attempted to stop the subject, but the subject continued riding, trying to evade the officer. A short pursuit ensued and the subject eventually stopped. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. The subject was also found to have several warrants for his arrest.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 12:50 a.m., a police sergeant on patrol witnessed an accident on Myrtle, at Central. As he contacted the drivers, he noticed one of them had symptoms of being intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a female driver was arrested for DUI.
Fraud Report
August 24 at 7:26 a.m., a fraud incident was reported by a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive. The victim attempted to purchase tickets on Craigslist for a play. She transferred the suspect $100 online, but she never received the tickets from the advertisement. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
August 24 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to the report of a traffic collision at Mayflower and Olive. A vehicle was traveling north on Mayflower and collided into an Edison pole on the northeast corner. There was evidence on scene suggesting that narcotics may have been a contributing factor. The driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment for his injuries. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 24 at 3:57 p.m., an officer was flagged down by construction workers in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The workers reported that over $2,000 worth of power tools had been taken from the construction site while they were up working on the roof. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
August 24 at 8:53 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 300 block of S. Primrose. The victim went for a walk, and when she returned a short time later, she discovered her vehicle's back window had been smashed in and a large rock was on the ground near the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 24 at 11:58 p.m., an officer stopped an adult, male subject for a traffic violation on his bike at Myrtle and Huntington. A consent search of his person revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 1:23 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Duarte and Alamitas when he saw a known gang member riding his bicycle that he knew had a warrant for his arrest. He ran a computer check that confirmed an active warrant out of San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. The officer stopped the subject and arrested him for the warrant.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 2:15 a.m., a police agent stopped a vehicle at Myrtle and Altern for vehicle code violations. After investigation, the officer determined the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely and he was arrested for DUI.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 2:56 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. Central regarding a suspicious 911 call from the residence. After they contacted both residents of the house, the male adult was arrested for domestic battery. An emergency protective order was completed and given to the victim.
Receiving Stolen Property/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 25 at 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of two subjects smoking methamphetamine. Officers arrived and detained a male and female adult. The suspects were found to be in possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were arrested.
Fraud
August 25 at 2:25 p.m., a fraud incident was reported that occurred in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. The victim is a volunteer at a local church. She was approached by a female subject she recognized as someone who comes to their church food distributions. The female asked the victim to cash a check for her for $600. The victim went with the suspect to the bank, cashed the check on her account, and gave the female the money. Several days later, the victim was notified by her bank that the check bounced. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
August 26 at 1:50 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of E. Colorado contacted a suspicious subject near a closed business. The subject was found to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft
August 26 at 6:14 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a theft of power tools. A construction company currently working on a remodel at the location left their power tools in an enclosed area in front of the location. Someone gained entry by manipulating the fence enclosure and stole the power tools. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
August 26 at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a grand theft report. The suspect entered the store and took approximately $2,000 worth of alcohol, then fled the location. He was last seen traveling south on Myrtle in a black BMW SUV with no plates. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
August 27 at 2:04 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 900 block of Ridgeside. During the weekend, someone entered the attached garage and stole tools from the location. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 7:51 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Mountain View regarding a domestic dispute. The suspect argued with his fiancé over car keys. He became angry and pushed the victim, then kicked her twice. He was arrested for domestic battery.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 8:33 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of W. Evergreen on the report of three subjects trespassing. Officers arrived and found two subjects in the residence. Both were found to have outstanding warrants and were arrested.
Grand Theft
August 28 at 12:27 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 700 block of E. Central. The victim attempted to purchase vehicle tires through OfferUp. The suspect met the victim outside of a car dealership, wearing what appeared to be a dealership uniform shirt. The victim gave the suspect $700 to buy the tires and was told to pull into the dealership driveway to load the tires. He pulled in and waited, but the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle
August 28 at 11:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of W. Walnut. The vehicle is a white, 1997 Honda Civic. It was stolen sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. The vehicle was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant/Parole Violation/Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 12:11 a.m., day watch officers handled a report toward the end of their shift involving a male and female subject. The male subject was not present and the female subject waited in the police station lobby for a ride home for several hours. The officers discovered that the male subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He called the station to inquire about the female and was told to come pick her up. He responded to the station and was contacted by officers in his vehicle, where he was arrested for the warrant. A search of his vehicle revealed numerous burglary tools, including several sets of lock picks, gloves, two-way radios, head-mounted lights, and tool bags containing cut padlocks and other items. The suspect is currently on parole for burglary. Parole was contacted and a parole hold was issued for the suspect.
Suspended License/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 4:46 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a moving violation in the 3000 block of S. Peck. The driver was found to have a suspended license for previous DUIs. He was also required to have an ignition interlock device on the vehicle, which he did not. The driver was cited for multiple vehicle code violations and arrested for two outstanding warrants.
Trespassing/Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 9:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Myrtle regarding two subjects trespassing at the location. Upon arrival, the officer contacted a male and female subject and a computer check revealed the female had a restraining order against the male. The male subject was arrested for violation of the court order.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 11:04 a.m., an officer responded to the report of a battery incident at Magnolia and Walnut. Two female subjects that are involved in a romantic relationship were involved in a physical altercation. After investigation, the subject found to be the aggressor was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 6:58 p.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a subject concealing merchandise in his clothing. While officers were responding, the subject left the location. The subject was located on Evergreen, west of Shamrock, and was positively identified. The merchandise was recovered nearby. The subject was arrested and later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Domestic Violence
August 29 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Melrose on the report of a husband and wife involved in an altercation. When they arrived, they found both subjects had been drinking and they determined the wife was the primary aggressor. She was arrested for domestic violence.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspects Arrested
August 30 at 4:18 a.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a grand theft of a motorcycle in progress in the area of Fifth and Walnut. The caller provided good information and updates as officers responded to the location. The officers arrived quickly and were able to detain two suspects. The suspects had attempted to punch the ignition, and when they were not successful, they tried to physically remove the motorcycle. The witness positively identified both suspects. One of the suspects was found to have a no-bail warrant. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
