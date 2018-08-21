News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Possible New Logo for Old Town, Theater Will Offer Meals in October, Santa Anita Family Services Closing; Etc.
Proposed Old Town logo.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ Studio Movie Grill will begin offering meal service this October. Plus, there will be changes to the lobby sometime this year "to accommodate guests looking to grab food and drinks, but not necessarily a movie."
~ Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board and city staff are trying to get more feedback from Old Town merchants on the new logo shown above.
~ Santa Anita Family Services is closing at the end of September. A non-profit called Human Services Association will be taking over the senior services contracts, and maybe the rest of the services SAFS offers.
~ The Methodist Church, which owns part of the parking lot located at the northwest corner of Lime and Ivy has been charging people $5 to park at the location. Chi said that "the practice of closing off a portion of the Lime Avenue parking lot has caused some traffic problems, especially given the unique distribution of parking spaces at the lot." So the city is working with the church to try to solve the problems.
~ The Planning Commission has approved applications for two large projects - the Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel project (at the southwest intersection of Myrtle and Huntington) and the Avalon Bay multi-family project (at the northwest corner of Myrtle and Chestnut). The City Council will hold public hearings to consider the projects on Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
