Vaccines, Microchips, and Licences for Dogs and Cats Available this Thursday

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold a mobile vaccine and microchip clinic for dogs and cats on Thursday, August 30 at the Foothill Unity Center in Monrovia,790 West Chestnut Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The following services will be available:
-
Rabies Vaccine $8 Dogs and cats 3 months and older
-
5-in-1 (DHLPP) Vaccine $15 Dogs 6-8 weeks and older
-
Bordetella Vaccine $15 Dogs 8 weeks and older
-
4-in-1 (FVRCP) Vaccine $15 Cats 6-8 weeks and older
-
Microchip $20 Dogs and cats of any age
Dog licenses for Monrovia will also be available for purchase.
“Our goal is to help families keep their pets healthy, says Julie Bank, President & CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. “We hold clinics around the community so people can easily access affordable wellness services for their pets.”
All dogs must be on leash and cats must be in carriers. The event is open to residents of any city.
The Pasadena Humane Society offers a low-cost, walk-in wellness clinic every Wednesday and Saturday at its Pasadena facility, located at 361 South Raymond Avenue. Clinic hours are 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment