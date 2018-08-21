Felix the Dog Wants a Jogging Buddy

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
*** Grab your leashes and your best four-legged friend! The 20th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk will take place Sunday, September 30 at Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl. Help us raise money to provide food, shelter, medical care and other services to the thousands of animals—domestic, exotic, wildlife and livestock—who come to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA each year. Register online at wigglewagglewalk.org.
- Brad Haugaard
