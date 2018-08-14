News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Allie: Spunky 13-Year-Old German Shepherd Needs New Home
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
*** The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is participating in the 4th annual “NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters,” a pet adoption campaign spearheaded by both stations. On Saturday, August 18, the adoption fee for all animals will be reduced to $20 and the shelter will hold extended adoption hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. View all animals at the shelter at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.
