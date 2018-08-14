News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Allie: Spunky 13-Year-Old German Shepherd Needs New Home


Allie (A462725) is a German Shepherd who is 13 years young and does not act her age. She loves to play with toys and balls and walks on leash with spunk and energy. She spent this past weekend with our Wiggle Waggle Wagon crew and enjoyed meeting small and large dogs and people of all ages. She is a well-behaved dog with a great temperament and is looking for a new home. Come by and visit her today at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

*** The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is participating in the 4th annual “NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters,” a pet adoption campaign spearheaded by both stations. On Saturday, August 18, the adoption fee for all animals will be reduced to $20 and the shelter will hold extended adoption hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. View all animals at the shelter at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.
