News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Beware the Kidnap Phone Scam; Slamming the Door on the Cops; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 9-15. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 387 service events, During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 387 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 7:06 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of W. Palm saw a male subject that had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant, and during the arrest, methamphetamine was found on his person.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a theft that just occurred at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. An officer arrived and was able to stop the suspect vehicle before it left the parking lot. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Violation of Court Order / Battery on a Peace Officer / Resisting a Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
August 9 at 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of S. California regarding a disturbing subject. There is an active restraining order against the subject and he was refusing to leave the residence. The subject was uncooperative and argumentative with the officers, and slammed the door on one of them. The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
August 9 at 7:18 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The suspect side-swiped a parked vehicle as he was backing out of a parking stall in a business parking lot. When the suspect realized there was someone sitting inside the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
August 10 at 3:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived, they saw one of the north windows had been shattered. The loss is unknown at this time until the owner can inventory. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 8:05 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 600 block of Shamrock when he saw two subjects hiding under the bleachers in Recreation Park. He contacted both subjects, and one male adult was arrested for possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 8:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mountain and Oceanview regarding a welfare check. The caller reported a male subject had parked in the area and was acting erratically. He then appeared to fall asleep in the truck. When the officers arrived, they found the male subject standing outside of the truck. He admitted to driving the truck and his personal items were inside the vehicle. A computer check revealed the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was arrested, and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 10 at 9:55 p.m., a caller reported a man sleeping on the driveway of a residence in the 100 block of N. Myrtle. An officer arrived to check on the welfare of the subject and found he was extremely intoxicated. The subject was too intoxicated to care of his own safety and was arrested for being drunk in public.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 2:14 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle when he stopped a bicyclist for failure to stop at a stop sign and riding during the hours of darkness without lighting. During a pat-down search, the subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested.
Brandishing a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
August 11 at 8:39 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Linwood regarding a disturbance. The subject who lives at the location became involved in an argument with his nephew, who was visiting. During the argument, the subject brandished a weapon, causing his nephew, who was holding his child, to feel threatened. The suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
August 12 at 9:47 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of W. Duarte Road. The victim parked his truck in the parking area for his residence in the evening on August 11. When he returned to his truck the next morning, he found it was missing. The vehicle is a red, 1995 Toyota pickup. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 12 at 8:29 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business parking lot in the 800 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim was coming from San Bernardino after being at a marijuana convention. He was selling marijuana wax for a company and was transporting it back. He stopped off at a restaurant to use the restroom and get some food. When he came out approximately 20 minutes later, one of the windows on his vehicle had been broken and the container with the marijuana wax in it was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
August 12 at 8:30 p.m., a disturbance between a male and female subject was reported in the area of Cypress and Sherman. Officers responded and located both subjects. After talking to both of them, it was determined the male half was drunk in public. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Shots Heard
August 13 at 1:10 a.m., an officer was driving north on Shamrock, near Royal Oaks, when he heard what he thought were shots fired. Other police units arrived in the area to investigate and dispatch received several calls reporting shots fired. The officers checked the area and the surrounding blocks extensively for anyone or anything suspicious, but did not locate anything. One caller reported hearing something on the side of her residence in the 600 block of Royal Oaks. Officers searched the premises of that location and the surrounding residences, but nothing was located. No other calls were received.
Warrants / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 2:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Peck and Longden. He stopped the vehicle, and after receiving information on the driver and passengers, one of the passengers was found to have warrants for his arrest. The passengers were asked to exit the vehicle, and a consent search revealed the female driver was in possession of methamphetamine. The driver and passenger were both arrested and taken into custody for the charges.
Shoplifting
August 13 at 11:55 a.m., loss prevention personnel from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report and incident of power tools being taken by a male suspect who fled the location in a burgundy sedan. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 13 at 2:29 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that sometime between 12:00 and 2:00 p.m., someone smashed the passenger window of her vehicle and took a small amount of cash from inside the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 13 at 8:56 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 300 block of W. Duarte observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation and stopped him. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrant.
Commercial Burglary
August 14 at 5:15 a.m., a police volunteer was notified by a passerby regarding broken glass in front of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The volunteer notified dispatch and officers responded. They cleared the business and it was obvious things were missing. A responsible party was notified of the burglary and the investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Kidnapping Scam
August 14 at 9:43 a.m., a hysterical female subject came into the police department lobby reporting her adult niece had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. The woman’s brother was in front of the police station on a cell phone, talking with the suspect. The suspect had called the victims and told them he had kidnapped their relative and would not release her until they withdrew money for him. The victims said they heard a female screaming in the background and they believed their relative had been kidnapped. The victims kept the suspects on the phone while detectives tried to help coordinate where to meet him. Eventually, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department, the female was located safe and sound, and the entire incident was determined to be a phone scam. The suspect had disconnected while the victims were trying to stall him, probably realizing it was taking too long to get his money. The investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation / 72-Hour Hold
August 14 at 11:27 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Maple on the report of a man with a gun inside a residence with possible hostages. A second call was made to the police department by the mother of the disturbing subject, who was at the location. She stated her son has mental issues, was in possession of a knife and was threatening them. The mother and two 15-year-old boys had locked themselves in a bedroom. Police personnel were able to get the family members out of the house safely and officers talked the subject out of the house, where he was safely detained without further incident. They detained him for a 72-hour mental evaluation and he was taken to a hospital.
Drunk in Public / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
August 15 at 2:12 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of W. Foothill on the report of a male subject yelling to the front of his residence. Officers arrived and contacted the subject near the area and determined he was intoxicated. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and public intoxication.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment