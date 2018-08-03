News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Lyft Pricing May Go Into Effect Sept. 1
At its Tuesday, August 7 meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/AEBco2) the Monrovia City Council will consider a) increasing the price per ride of the "wildly successful" Lyft program (Currently the program generates about a thousand rides per day!) and b) regulating scooters, since LimeBike is beginning to introduce scooters as well as bikes.
But back to Lyft. The problem with the Lyft program is that the transportation grant money the city uses to pay for it will run out if the program continues at its current pricing.
So, if the council approves the Lyft price increase, the 50-cent Lyft rides would remain in effect for groups (two or more), so if you and your honey want to go out to dinner it'll still cost you 50 cents each for the ride - each way.
However, if you want a solo ride, it'll cost $3 - each way.
New prices would go into effect on the first day of this September.
Here's the full report: https://goo.gl/mPaJKg
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment