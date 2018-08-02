News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
No, No New Tenant for the Old Market Grill Site
With the new fencing around the old Market Grill building at Shamrock and Colorado, it looks as if construction may be going on there.
Sorry, it isn't.
I contacted Craig Jimenez, Director of Community Development for Monrovia, and here's what he said:
"As you probably know, the site has been vacant for quite a while and had become a nuisance for the neighborhood, so the fencing was put up to keep people off the property. There is no construction activity going on. Over the past few months, staff has had discussions with several people looking at the site, however, to date no applications have been submitted to the City for any formal review. We’re hopeful that the building will find new life soon."
- Brad Haugaard
Is it still for sale? Or did someone purchase the property?ReplyDelete