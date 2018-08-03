News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Artificial Turf at Monrovia High; Improving Recess; More Classes


At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/Sg3mJp) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Paying FieldTurf $150,000 to put down new artificial turf on the Monrovia High School football field. The stuff has an eight-year warranty. https://goo.gl/kNtFrn

~ Paying Playworks (https://goo.gl/vP997X) $19,000 for a year to teach Mayflower and Bradoaks elementary school staff "to achieve district and school goals for creating and sustaining safe and healthy play at recess."

~ Adding the following classes: Advanced Biology, Chemistry Honors, Physics Honors, Advanced English I, and English II Honors.

- Brad Haugaard
