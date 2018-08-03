News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Artificial Turf at Monrovia High; Improving Recess; More Classes
At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/Sg3mJp) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Paying FieldTurf $150,000 to put down new artificial turf on the Monrovia High School football field. The stuff has an eight-year warranty. https://goo.gl/kNtFrn
~ Paying Playworks (https://goo.gl/vP997X) $19,000 for a year to teach Mayflower and Bradoaks elementary school staff "to achieve district and school goals for creating and sustaining safe and healthy play at recess."
~ Adding the following classes: Advanced Biology, Chemistry Honors, Physics Honors, Advanced English I, and English II Honors.
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment