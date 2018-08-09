News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Lots of Domestic Violence; Motorcyclist vs. Power Pole; Plus Shoplifting, Drugs and Alcohol
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for August 2–8. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 392 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Shoplifting / Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 12:39 p.m., security at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious male subject in their store who they believed was shoplifting. When the subject left the store, he was detained by Monrovia’s Special Enforcement Team and the stolen property was recovered. The subject was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 2:02 p.m., Monrovia’s Special Enforcement Team was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington, when they saw a male subject they recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he was wanted by State Parole for violations. He was stopped and arrested.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
August 2 at 2:48 p.m., a caller reported a male subject behaving erratically in the 100 block W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was found to be in possession of an unsheathed dagger. He was arrested and taken into custody for the weapon offense.
Fraud
August 2 at 7:26 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Hillcrest was notified by her credit card company of possible fraud on her card. After being told of the charges made in several different cities that she did not make, she called the police to report the fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 3 at 10:41 p.m., a caller reported a male and female subject inside a vehicle yelling in the 100 block of E. Lime. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. The female subject hit and scratched her boyfriend’s face, causing visible injuries. She was arrested for domestic violence.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 2:14 a.m., a caller reported a motorcyclist had just collided into an Edison pole in the 200 block of N. Canyon. Officers responded to investigate the collision. The motorcyclist was not injured; however, was heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Bicycle Theft – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 3:50 p.m., a caller reported his bicycle had just been stolen by a male subject in the park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the subject with the bicycle. The bicycle was returned to the owner and the suspect was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
August 4 at 3:55 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had collided into another vehicle and a block wall in the 1100 block of E. Royal Oaks. Officers responded and located the suspect’s vehicle; however, the driver had fled from the scene prior to officers arriving. A search was conducted, but the driver was not found. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 4 at 10:02 p.m., a caller reported a male and female fighting at a house in the 600 block of W. Palm. Officers responded and contacted both subjects, who were in a dating relationship. After further investigation, it was discovered the female subject had hit the male several times in the face. She was arrested.
Petty Theft / Vehicle Tampering
August 4 at 11:00 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado walked outside his apartment to the public parking garage, where his vehicle was parked. He discovered someone had opened his vehicle’s gas cap and removed all the gas. The vehicle had been parked for several days in the lot while the victim was on vacation. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 4:14 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist stopped in the roadway with the engine running. He stopped and contacted the driver, who was asleep in the driver’s seat. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 11:34 a.m., employees of a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just run out of their store with stolen merchandise. Officers responded and located the subject running through the parking lot. The merchandise was returned to the store and the suspect was arrested for shoplifting.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 5 at 9:18 p.m., a caller reported a possible DUI driver in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and located the vehicle. Officers stopped the motorist, who was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 8:46 a.m., a caller reported a male and female subject yelling at one another inside a house in the 2600 block of Doray Circle. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. It was discovered that the husband had hit his wife multiple times. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
August 6 at 9:12 a.m., a caller reported a male subject that was heavily intoxicated inside a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the subject, who was too intoxicated to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
August 6 at 10:50 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Briarcliff reported that a male subject she had allowed to live with her grabbed her neck and pushed her to the ground during an argument. He then left the home. The resident complained of pain and was taken to a nearby hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Motorcycle
August 7 at 8:13 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas walked outside his apartment to where he had parked his motorcycle and discovered someone had taken it sometime during the night. Officers responded and had the vehicle information entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Prescription Medication / Counterfeit Bill – Suspect Arrested
August 7 at 9:00 a.m., employees of a store in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported two male subjects inside the store exchanging what appeared to be medications. Officers arrived and contacted one of the subjects. He was in possession of medication without a prescription and a counterfeit bill. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
August 8 at 8:25 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Royal Oaks reported she had ordered a computer system, which was to be delivered to her home. On the day the system was to be delivered, she arrived home from work and it was gone. The delivery service confirmed they had delivered it to her front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
August 8 at 3:24 p.m., the owner of a vehicle walked to where he had parked his car in the 100 block of S. Canyon and discovered it had been stolen. Officers arrived and entered the vehicle into the DMV stolen vehicle system. The vehicle was located in the City of San Gabriel and the suspect was arrested.
Petty Theft
August 8 at 7:13 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose ordered merchandise from an online store, which was to be delivered to her home. The delivery was made; however, someone took the merchandise from her front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
August 8 at 10:09 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Walnut reported her husband had just hit her multiple times after an argument, then left the home. Officers responded to investigate. They discovered the couple’s daughter was also pushed by the suspect. The suspect did not cause visible injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
August 8 at 11:54 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject hitting a street sign. He stopped and contacted the subject. His erratic behavior indicated he may be under the influence of narcotics, so field tests were conducted. The subject was taken into custody for being under the influence of a controlled substance and taken to a nearby hospital for sobering.
