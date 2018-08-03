News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Saigon Avenue
Dinner at Saigon Avenue, on the south side of Lemon about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the French-Vietnamese Beef Stew for $12.99 and a beer for $5. Beef was tender and good.
- Brad Haugaard
8/03/2018
