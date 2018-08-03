News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Saigon Avenue



Dinner at Saigon Avenue, on the south side of Lemon about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the French-Vietnamese Beef Stew for $12.99 and a beer for $5. Beef was tender and good. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)