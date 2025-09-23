Meet Waffles, a handsome German Shepherd at Pasadena Humane whose toasty, golden-brown color truly lives up to his name! At 10 years old, this senior gentleman is looking forward to spending the rest of his days curled up on a comfy couch in a calm, cozy home.
Waffles is a quiet soul who prefers life at an easy pace. While he may take some time to warm up to new people, he walks politely on leash, knows his “sit” command, and perks up when treats are around (which he can still catch mid-air with a gentle toss!). He's not a dog who craves too much activity but would love a nice evening stroll with his humans, and a peaceful environment to call home.
Because of his history, Waffles would do best in a low-traffic home without young children or other pets. He would thrive with a patient, understanding adopter, and in return, he’ll be a steady, loyal presence.
If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a senior pup who just wants a soft place to land, Waffles is waiting to be yours! Adopt Waffles today and make his golden years truly special.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 10:00 – 5:00. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment