Boys & Girls Club raising money to buy two buses
The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills has launched a “Fund the Bus” campaign to replace its broken 20-year-old bus. The club hopes to raise $100,000 to purchase two 24-passenger buses. Give
here
.
Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
9/12/2025
