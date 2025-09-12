News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Boys & Girls Club raising money to buy two buses


The Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills has launched a “Fund the Bus” campaign to replace its broken 20-year-old bus. The club hopes to raise $100,000 to purchase two 24-passenger buses. Give here.

- Brad Haugaard

