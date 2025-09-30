A Moment in Monrovia History: Hiking in Sawpit Canyon with Buster the dog
Buster the dog, Kathleen Barry, Mae (May Baker) and Jack Hosfield (just his leg showing), in Sawpit Canyon in 1912. From the photo album of May Baker, an avid photographer.
From the Steve Baker collection. See full details here.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
