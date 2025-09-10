School district warns of scam email targeting students and school staff

The Monrovia School District is warning the community to beware of a scam aimed at students and staff of various school districts, including Monrovia's. The scam is disguised as communications regarding "student internship opportunities."
"Some of these emails may even seem to be sent from compromised @monroviaschools.net student or staff accounts. While there is currently no evidence of a breach of vital data or systems, it is important to always remain vigilant."
- Brad Haugaard
