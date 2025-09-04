Monrovia Police: Nude woman in distress; Runaway juvenile found and lost; Firearm stolen in burglary; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 473 service events, resulting in 107 investigations.
Mental Evaluation
August 28 at 12:10 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a disturbing subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was yelling and acting erratically. It was determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 3:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 700 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and located a vehicle with loud music emitting from it and made contact with the occupant. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Open Container – Suspect Arrested
August 28 at 9:08 a.m., while patrolling the 400 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a subject with an open alcohol container. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Vehicle Burglary
August 28 at 3:03 p.m., a victim approached an officer in the 500 block of W. Foothill to report that his work vehicle had been burglarized. An investigation revealed property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
August 28 at 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Grand regarding a vehicle burglary. Property, which included a firearm was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
August 29 at 2:12 a.m., a suspicious subject was reported in the 1500 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrests – Suspects Arrested
August 29 at 3:35 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Los Angeles reported two suspicious subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed they both had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
August 29 at 12:02 p.m., a passerby in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a female subject was walking around without clothes. Officers arrived and made contact with her. She was found to be in distress and not able to care for herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
August 29 at 3:14 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that his parked vehicle was burglarized. Nothing appeared to have been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
August 30 at 3:28 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported two suspicious subjects. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed they were in possession of drug paraphernalia and both had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
August 30 at 8:35 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers and MFD responded. No injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
August 30 at 9:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sierra Terrace and Royal Oaks Drive regarding a female subject yelling. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. An investigation revealed she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 2:06 a.m., a fight in progress was reported in front of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the subjects in the area. The subjects were not cooperative. One of the subjects involved in the altercation was found to be driving nearby. A further investigation revealed the subject was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to eh MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
August 31 at 3:23 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lime officers saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Burglary
August 31 at 4:57 p.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported her wallet stolen and multiple fraudulent charges were made with her credit cards. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 1:52 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers made contact with a female subject in violation of a municipal code. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 1 at 2:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E. Olive regarding a man trying to harm himself. Officers arrived and determined he was intoxicated and trying to harm himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 6:25 p.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in. A computer search confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 7:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Myrtle regarding a family disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject sitting in a vehicle. An investigation revealed the subject drove himself to the location while under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 1 at 9:17 p.m. a disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Valle Vista. Officers arrived and determined a male and female subject were involved in an argument when the female subject physically assaulted the male subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 2:06 a.m., witnesses in the 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a subject attempting to enter vehicles. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a USPS key. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 2 at 7:11 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported the front door glass to the business was shattered and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Accident
September 2 at 8:02 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Colorado. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. Both parties complained of pain and one was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Accident
September 2 at 10:13 a.m., a caller in the area of Huntington and Highway Esplanade reported a traffic collision. Parties involved complained of injuries.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 10:47 a.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in. A computer search confirmed the subject’s warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 2 at 6:09 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Huntington reported a window to a business smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Lost / Stolen Plate
September 2 at 6:40 p.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to report her license plate stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 2 at 3:25 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report his vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Scam
September 2 at 4:28 p.m., resident walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was fraudulently persuaded to a pay a subject for an investment opportunity. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 2 at 4:52 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of Wildrose reported a male subject parked, with his vehicle off, and slumped over the steering wheel. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Shoplift – Suspect Arrested
September 3 at 9:55 a.m., an officer patrolling in the 500 block of W. Huntington was flagged down by a several people. The officer made contact with them and learned a male subject stole merchandise from a business. The subject was located a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Lost / Stolen License Plate
September 3 at 11:47 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported his license plates stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
September 3 at 3:08 p.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway from the 800 block of Ocean View. Officers located the juvenile and returned him to the location. Moments later the juvenile was reported again. He was not located and entered into the missing persons system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
September 3 at 10:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the parties, but the male subject fled on foot and officers gave chase, locating the subject a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
