USC Arcadia Hospital's physical rehab service ranks among top in country


Newsweek has ranked USC Arcadia Hospital as one of the top 320 physical rehabilitation services in the country. The hospital also placed tenth out of 24 in California. Rankings here.

- Brad Haugaard

