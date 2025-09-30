Trader Joe's chicken alfredo being recalled - potential listeria

This item from Trader Joe's is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria:
16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled "TRADER JOE'S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO" with "best if used by" dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number "P- 45288" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
- Brad Haugaard
You’ve linked to last year’s Listeria contamination recall.ReplyDelete
The most recent involves a different Trader Joe’s item, the “CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO,” and an item sold at Walmart stores, “MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE.”
More information, including date codes of the affected products, is in the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/fsis-issues-public-health-alert-ready-eat-meals-containing-pasta-may-be-contaminated
There was also an alert earlier this month for Trader Joe’s turkey wraps, but by now those have probably been eaten or discarded:
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/fsis-issues-public-health-alert-ready-eat-turkey-wrap-product-due-possible-listeria
Ouch! Thank you. I have corrected the post.ReplyDelete