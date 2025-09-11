Monrovia Police: Masked prowler flees yard; Handgun stolen in burglary; Erratic driver injures officer; Parolee exposes himself; EV charger stolen; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 464 service events, resulting in 89 investigations.
Loitering – Suspect Arrested
September 4 at 7:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Encinitas regarding two subjects that set up an encampment and were loitering on the property. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. A computer search revealed one of them had a warrant for his arrest. During a search of the subject the officer located drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 4 at 3:49 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicycle was reported in the area of Mayflower and Colorado. No injuries were reported.
Runaway Juvenile
September 4 at 10:03 p.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway in the 500 block of E. Cherry. He was located the following morning. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 2:53 a.m., while patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The bicyclist was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 3:13 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Prowling
September 5 at 11:13 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Oakdale reported a masked subject in his backyard looking through his window. The suspect fled to a vehicle and left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 5 at 2:02 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported that her intoxicated boyfriend battered her and damaged property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 5 at 6:15 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 200 block of E. Central. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties was injured and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Theft
September 5 at 8:48 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lemon reported property from his front yard stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
September 5 at 9:13 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Central. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Court Order Violation
September 5 at 10:44 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 6 at 11:24 a.m., a witness reported a possible intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver lifted a beer to show officers. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
September 6 at 8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a mother and son had been drinking and were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. The parties did not desire prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
September 7 at 11:32 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime reported a residential burglary. A handgun was reported stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 7 at 7:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Alta Vista regarding an altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the female subject was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.
Theft
September 8 at 12:39 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that had occurred days prior. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 8 at 3:04 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Myrtle reported her EV charger stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
September 8 at 4:11 p.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway in the 500 block of E. Cherry. He was located the following day. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 8 at 7:00 p.m. a battery was reported in the 400 block of Sierra Vista. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed a physical altercation took place between brothers. The suspect brother was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
September 8 at 9:43 a.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed one of the subjects was in need of a mental evaluation. That subject was transported to a medical facility.
Mental Evaluation / Resisting / Delaying
September 8 at 11:00 p.m., a witness in the area of Canyon and Hillcrest reported an erratic driver. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. An investigation revealed the driver was a danger to others. He refused to comply with officers and was detained for a mental evaluation. During the incident an officer suffered an injury. The subject was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Parole Hold – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 6:56 a.m., several callers in the area of Colorado and Myrtle reported a subject exposing himself. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed the subject was on parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
September 9 at 9:14 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported an unknown subject fraudulently used his identity. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 9 at 1:32 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on the 210 freeway and Evergreen. Officers arrived and made contact with the partied involved. One of the parties involved complained of pain and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 6:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of California and Lime regarding a traffic collision. One of the involved parties displayed symptoms of intoxication and admitted to drinking. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
September 9 at 11:09 p.m., officers in the area of 6th and Duarte saw a motorcyclist in violation of vehicle code and a traffic stop was conducted. The officers made contact with the motorcyclist who became noncompliant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 3:36 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Pomona saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited and released in the field.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 10 at 4:47 a.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Ivy reported a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived, located the vehicle, and made contact with a male subject passed out behind the wheel, which the engine running. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
September 10 at 3:09 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of Royal Oaks reported her sister was a victim of domestic violence. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who was found to be injured. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
