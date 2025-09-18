Monrovia Police: Pedestrian injured in collision; Catalytic converter stolen; Front door glass shattered; Ex-husband reported missing; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 411 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 10:24 a.m., a caller in the area of Lemon and Ranchito reported a subject loitering in the area. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 11 at 2:56 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Primrose and Walnut. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties involved complained of pain.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 11 at 3:04 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a traffic collision between a vehicle and a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver. The driver complained of pain.
Shoplifting
September 11 at 6:22 p.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject stole merchandise and fled. Officers arrived and located the stolen merchandise, but the subject was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
September 11 at 6:54 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 11 at 7:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Ridgeside regarding a traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 8:10 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported a suspicious male subject looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 11 at 10:38 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers made contact with the subject who was causing the disturbance. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 12 at 2:00 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Oaks reported her ex-boyfriend was outside her home. Officers responded and saw the suspect driving away. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle code violation and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Embezzlement
September 12 at 3:57 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported the embezzlement of two rented items. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 12 at 7:14 p.m., a male subject in the area of Colorado and California reported that he wanted to harm himself. Officers arrived and located him. It was determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for mental health evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
September 12 at 8:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a female subject who wanted to harm herself. Officers arrived, made contact with her and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 13 at 12:44 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject in a park after hours. Officers contacted the subject and an investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 7:23 p.m., a court order violation was reported in the 700 block of Monterey. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A computer search confirmed the court order. The individual in violation was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 14 at 10:59 p.m., while patrolling the area of Duarte and Shamrock the officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
September 15 at 2:58 a.m., officers were alerted to a burglary alarm at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and found the front door glass shattered. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 15 at 9:46 a.m., a wanted person from a domestic violence incident walked into the MPD lobby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 15 at 11:42 a.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Property was reported missing. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 15 at 2:14 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported a commercial burglary. Property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 15 at 6:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:17 a.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Person
September 16 at 8:58 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report her ex- husband missing. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 16 at 9:27 a.m., a caller reported she was rear ended in the 400 block of E. Greystone. No injuries were reported.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 16 at 2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported in a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who displayed symptoms of intoxication. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for sobering period.
