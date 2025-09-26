News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X / RSS

Myrtle Foothill Starbucks closing


The Starbucks coffee shop at the corner of Myrtle and Football will be closing after tomorrow, Saturday. The closure is one of many across the United States as the company restructures. More on the national closures here

- Brad Haugaard 

