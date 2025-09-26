News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Myrtle Foothill Starbucks closing
The Starbucks coffee shop at the corner of Myrtle and Football will be closing after tomorrow, Saturday. The closure is one of many across the United States as the company restructures. More on the national closures
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
