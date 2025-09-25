Monrovia Police: Crash victim hospitalized; Feisty drunk driver with children arrested; Runaway juvenile; Fraudulent bank account opened; Serial trespasser cited; Lots of drugs and drinking; Etc.

During this period the Police Department handled 470 service events, resulting in 100 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 7:29 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Encinitas reported that a female subject loitering and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with her. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 18 at 12:07 p.m., a traffic collision between a vehicle and bicyclist was reported in the area of Huntington and Monterey. No injuries were reported.
Threatening
September 18 at 1:28 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Canyon reported receiving threatening texts messages from a subject he met on a social media platform after refusing to rent an apartment from the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 18 at 5:29 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle an officer made contact with a subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 18 at 6:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a solo traffic collision. Officers arrived and located a subject in the vehicle suffering critical injuries. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 18 at 7:16 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of California requested a welfare check on a male and female subject who appeared disoriented. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. It was determined they were both gravely disabled. They were transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 12:06 a.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a suspicious vehicle. The officer made contact with the occupants who were in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
September 19 at 4:40 a.m., an alarm company reported a burglary in progress at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
September 19 at 10:41 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Olive reported his electric bicycle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 11:47 a.m., while patrolling the 900 block of W. Duarte an officer saw a subject in possession of drug paraphernalia. The officer made contact with the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 1:32 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Magnolia saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer search raveled the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing
September 19 at 3:15 p.m., a caller 1600 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject trespassing in the complex. Officers arrived and located the female. She was known to officers and has been arrested multiple times recently for trespassing at numerous locations around the City. She was arrested and later released with a citation.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
September 19 at 9:25 p.m., a disturbance between a male and a female subject was reported in a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. It was determined the male subject was the aggressor, he was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
September 20 at 12:08 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of W. Olive alerted to a vehicle alarm. The officer located a vehicle with a shattered window and a punched ignition, indicating an attempted vehicle theft. A subject was seen fleeing the area but was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 12:23 a.m., callers in the area of Huntington and Fifth reported a disturbing subject was attempting to fight people before driving away. Officers’ located the subject a short distance away. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. Two minor children were located in the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
September 20 at 9:56 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that while someone stole gardening tools from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway Juvenile
September 20 at 12:00 p.m., a juvenile was reported as a runaway from a facility in the 800 block of Oceanview. Officers arrived and checked the area but the juvenile was not located. The juvenile was entered into the missing person system. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 20 at 3:35 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred on September 18. A female subject entered the store, stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 20 at 7:48 p.m., a suspicious subject entered a backyard in the 300 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was determined to need a mental evaluation. He was transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 20 at 10:22 p.m., a disruptive subject was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject who was refusing to leave. An investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 12:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the occupants. An investigation revealed the occupants were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
September 21 at 10:19 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill a subject stolen from the business. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 21 at 3:34 p.m., a suspicious subject was reported inside a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was trying to remove sensors from merchandise. The store did not desire prosecution. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
September 21 at 3:42 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported his parked vehicle was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
September 21 at 6:34 p.m., a caller in a facility in the 100 block of N. Ivy reported a battery. Officers arrived and determined a juvenile fled after assaulting a staff member and causing the staff member injuries. The juvenile was located a short distance away. She was arrested and taken into custody. While in custody she was determined to be in need of a mental evaluation and she was transported to a medical facility.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
September 21 at 7:46 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. No injuries were reported.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery / Drug Arrest – Suspects Arrested
September 22 at 5:31 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Duarte and 5th. Officers located the vehicle and several subjects near the vehicle. One subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Another subject was found to have a warrant for his arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
September 22 at 8:11 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle reported that one of his walls was vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
September 22 at 8:17 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Norumbega received letters from a bank regarding an account opened in his name. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
September 22 at 11:09 a.m., employees from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported three male subject entered the store, stole merchandise and fled. Officers arrived and located two of the subjects nearby. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
September 22 at 11:20 a.m., a loss prevention officer for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington report a subject entered the store, stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
September 22 at 4:30 p.m., an employee for a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported a theft that occurred a day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Runaway
September 23 at 12:25 p.m., a juvenile was reported missing from a facility in the 800 block of Ocean View. He was entered into the missing person's system. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
September 23 at 1:00 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 1000 block of E Royal Oaks. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
September 23 at 7:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a vehicle leaking a large amount of gasoline. Officers arrived and made contact with the vehicle owner. An investigation revealed the vehicle had been tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
September 23 at 9:33 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and learned that a male and female subject left with merchandise without paying for it. The subjects were located a short distance away in possession of the merchandise. The business did not desire prosecution. The male subject were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrest
September 24 at 2:34 a.m., while patrolling the 800 block of W. Chestnut an officer saw a vehicle commit a code violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influent and the passenger was determined to be too intoxicated to care for himself. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
September 24 at 5:54 a.m., a physical altercation was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
September 24 at 7:57 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Primrose reported her vehicle had been burglarized and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
September 24 at 12:15 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Sunset. An officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 24 at 4:55 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Kruse and Myrtle. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties suffered an injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
September 24 at 8:17 p.m., a caller in the area of Shamrock and Olive reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. He admitted to drinking prior to driving. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. MMC violation / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested September 24 at 11:23 p.m., while patrolling the 300 block of S. Myrtle officers saw a subject in a park after hours. A computer search revealed the subject had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
